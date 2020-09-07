Osaka: 2 skeletons found in Nishinari residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two sets of skeletal remains inside a residence in Osaka City’s Nishinari Ward, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sept. 6).

According to the Nishinari Police Station, the occupants of the residence, located in the Tsurumibashi area are Kaneko Tono, 90, and her 69-year-old son Katsumi.

Neither body showed signs of external wounds, police said.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a relative of the pair arrived at the residence and found the skeletons atop futons. The relative then visited a nearby koban police box.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the bodies.