Osaka: 2 corpses found in burned-out vehicle

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses inside a burned-out vehicle in Moriguchi City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 8).

At just past 7:30 a.m., a female neighbor to a parking lot in the Takasecho area tipped off emergency services about a “vehicle on fire.”

After a fire crew extinguished the blaze about 30 minutes later, the corpses were found in the driver’s and passenger seats of the green four-door vehicle.

Due to the burned state of the bodies, the gender of the persons is not known, the Moriyama Police Station said.

In addition to locating the owner of the vehicle, police are seeking the cause of the fire.