Osaka: ¥12 million in cash, valuables stolen from car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 28, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after 12 million yen in cash and valuables were stolen from a vehicle in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 26).

At around 9:40 a.m. on August 25, the male president of a grooming company reported a break-in at his vehicle, which was parked at a coin-operated lot.

According to police, a thief smashed the window at the right back seat of the vehicle and stole a bag containing 7.8 million yen in cash and valuables — including a wristwatch — valued at 4.2 million yen.

in Osaka City's Chuo Ward
About 12 million yen in cash and valuables was found stolen from a vehicle parked in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward on Saturday (Twitter)

The cash was receive from the company. The bag was left inside the vehicle the day before as the employee went home, police said.

