Osaka: ¥12 million in cash, valuables stolen from car

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after 12 million yen in cash and valuables were stolen from a vehicle in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 26).

At around 9:40 a.m. on August 25, the male president of a grooming company reported a break-in at his vehicle, which was parked at a coin-operated lot.

According to police, a thief smashed the window at the right back seat of the vehicle and stole a bag containing 7.8 million yen in cash and valuables — including a wristwatch — valued at 4.2 million yen.

The cash was receive from the company. The bag was left inside the vehicle the day before as the employee went home, police said.