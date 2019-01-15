 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Yakuza causes damage to bar in Naha

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 15, 2019

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men, including an organized crime member, for causing damage to a bar in Naha City last year, reports the Okinawa Times (Jan. 7).

At around 7:00 a.m. on December 25, a 22-year-old member of the Kyokuryu-kai, allegedly smashed a bottle of alcohol on the floor of the bar. Meanwhile, his male acquaintance, also 22, destroyed a wall by repeatedly striking it.

Police have accused the suspects of causing structural and property damage.

“I have nothing to say until I see a lawyer,” the gang member was quoted by police in denying the allegations. His acquaintance admits to the charges, police said.

