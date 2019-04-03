Okinawa: Teacher found with 46 marijuana plants in residence

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have revealed that a female teacher and her husband were found with nearly 50 marijuana plants at their residence in Urasoe City last month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 2).

On March 12, investigators with the Kyushu Narcotics Control Department seized 46 marijuana plants, 750 grams of dried marijuana and growing equipment from the residence of Tamami Saito and her husband, both 49 years of age.

On Tuesday, police sent the suspects to prosecutors over the alleged possession of the dried marijuana. The suspects admitted to the charges, saying the plant is for their own use. They have also been arrested over the alleged cultivation of the plants.

According to the Okinawa Prefectural Board of Education, Saito began working as a teacher at a special support school in 1995. Her lawyer said her husband started using marijuana to cope with anxiety.

“With [this incident] undermining the trust of the people of the prefecture, we sincerely apologize,” said Shojin Heshiki, the superintendent of the Okinawa Prefectural Board of Education.