Okinawa: Man sought after stabbing at Naha cafe leaves 1 dead

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a stabbing at an all-night gaming cafe in Naha City early Monday left one employee dead, reports Fuji News Network (May 25).

At around 6:00 a.m., the perpetrator entered kissa Tearoom Bomber wielding a knife and demanded cash. After a male employee and a female employee refused the request, he stabbed them both in the neck.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where she was confirmed dead at around 8:30 a.m., the Tomigusuku Police Station said.

There were no customers present at the time. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. Meanwhile, the male employee went to a nearby convenience store and alerted emergency services.

The male employee is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator, believed to be in his 40s, on suspicion of robbery and murder.