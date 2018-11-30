Okinawa: Man fatally stabs wife, leaps to death from apartment

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police believe a man fatally stabbed his wife before leaping to his death from her apartment in Tomigusuku City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Nov. 29).

At just past 8:00 p.m., a woman telephoned emergency services, saying she “had been stabbed.” Personnel arriving at the residence, located on the tenth floor the Onaga area, found Saya Fukuzato, 44, collapsed face-down and bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen at the entrance.

Thereafter, her husband, Tsuyoshi, also 44, was found collapsed face-up on the grounds of the building, just above a corridor for the residence. He had suffered severe trauma throughout his body, according to the Tomigusuku Police Station.

Both persons were transported to a hospital where they were later confirmed dead, police said.

According the Okinawa Times (Nov. 30), the results of an autopsy released on Thursday revealed that Saya died as a result of loss of blood due to a wound to her right side. She also suffered a punctured lung, police said.

Children not present

Saya, who was separated from Tsuyoshi, lived in the residence with their two children. The children were not present at the time of the incident, police said.

Officers retrieved a knife from the residence. Based on the investigation thus far, police believe Tsuyoshi fatally stabbed Saya before leaping to his death from the corridor.