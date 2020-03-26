Okinawa: Man, 80, sets fire to real estate office after ‘trouble’

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police arrested a 80-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a real estate office in Tomigusuku City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Mar. 26).

At around 4:00 p.m., Ryuichi Miyazato, of no known occupation, allegedly used a cigarette lighter and gasoline to set fire to the office.

According to police, the entire interior of the office was damaged. However, there were no injuries to staff members, all of whom managed to successfully flee.

Upon his arrest, Miyazato admitted to the allegations. “There was trouble,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.