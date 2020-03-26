 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okinawa: Man, 59, arrested after corpse of woman found in car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 26, 2020

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old man after the corpse of a woman was found inside a vehicle in Kunigami District on Wednesday, reports NHK (Mar. 26).

At some point between March 21 and Wednesday, Masaaki Miyagi, of no known occupation, allegedly used unspecified means to kill relative Kuniko Taira, also 59.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Miyagi admitted to killing Taira but denied having the intent to kill, police said.

The corpse of Kuniko Taira was found inside a vehicle in Kunigami District on Wednesday

On Wednesday, police found the body of Taira in the passenger seat of the rented vehicle, which was parked in a parking lot in a mountainous area of Ogimi village.

Beforehand, an employee at a rental car firm reported to police that a customer had failed to return the vehicle.

An examination of the body of Taira revealed markings on her neck that
indicated strangulation, police said.

