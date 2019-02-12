Okinawa: Elementary school girl slashes mother in neck with knife

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have taken an elementary school girl into custody after she allegedly stabbed her mother at their residence in Itoman City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 12).

At around 11:35 p.m., emergency services received a distress call about a “woman stabbed.” Personnel arriving at the residence found the woman, aged in her 40s, with multiple injuries to her neck, according to police.

The woman was transported in a conscious state to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said that the girl used a knife to stab her mother in a bedroom as she slept. A knife was found on the premises. During questioning the girl admitted to the allegations. However, a motive has not been determined.

In addition to the girl, the woman shares the residence with her mother, who tipped off emergency services.

Police later sent the girl to a child welfare center on suspicion of attempted murder.