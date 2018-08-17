Okinawa: Boy, 19, nabbed over fatal stabbing of mother

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy over the fatal stabbing of his 59-year-old mother at the residence they share in Ginowan City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 15).

At around 1:40 p.m., a woman tipped off police, saying that her mother “is collapsed” in the residence. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman, 59, who is a nurse, atop a bed and bleeding from several wounds to the chest.

The woman was later confirmed dead at a hospital. Police found a blood-stained knife that is believed to have been used in the crime in the residence.

The woman lived with her son. About four and a half hours later, police apprehended him as he walked at an unspecified location in Ginowan on suspicion of murder. During questioning, he admitted to stabbing his mother.

The daughter of the woman visited the residence after becoming concerned when her mother dropped out of contact.