Okayama: Woman, 71, drowns husband in bathtub

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 71-year-old woman for allegedly drowning her husband in the bathtub of their residence in Ibara City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 17).

At around 9:00 p.m. on November 15, Noriko Mori allegedly pushed the head of her husband, 74-year-old Mineo, beneath the surface of the water in the tub in killing him.

The following morning, a care worker arrived at the residence and found the body of Mineo in the tub.

Mori, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

Mori shared the residence with her husband. “She served as his nurse,” a neighbor told the network.

Police believe the motive for the crime was that Mori became fatigued from caring for her husband.