 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Okayama: Woman, 71, drowns husband in bathtub

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 18, 2018

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police last week arrested a 71-year-old woman for allegedly drowning her husband in the bathtub of their residence in Ibara City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 17).

At around 9:00 p.m. on November 15, Noriko Mori allegedly pushed the head of her husband, 74-year-old Mineo, beneath the surface of the water in the tub in killing him.

The following morning, a care worker arrived at the residence and found the body of Mineo in the tub.

Mori, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

in Ibara City
A woman, 71, drowned her husband in the bathtub of their residence in Ibara City on November 15 (Twitter)

Mori shared the residence with her husband. “She served as his nurse,” a neighbor told the network.

Police believe the motive for the crime was that Mori became fatigued from caring for her husband.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »