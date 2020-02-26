Okayama: Man, 51, fatally slashes wife with sword at convenience store

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police arrested a 51-year-old man after he allegedly used a sword to fatally stab his wife at a convenience store in Akaiwa City on Wednesday, reports NHK (Feb. 26).

At just before 5:00 a.m., an employee at an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Hosaki area tipped off police about “a man with a sword stabbing a woman.”

Officers arriving at the scene found Rie Kobayashi, of no known occupation, collapsed with wounds to the abdomen. She was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

Police arrested her husband, Yoshitaka, who is self-employed, on suspicion of attempted murder. He admitted to stabbing his wife, police said.

Rie and Yoshitaka live near the store with the 77-year-old mother of the suspect. According to the mother, her daughter-in-law woke her up prior to the incident. “She said, ‘I will be killed,'” said the mother, “and my son was wielding a sword.”

The mother received minor injuries to her head. Though police did not explain how.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.