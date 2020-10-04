Okayama: High school teacher accused of raping girl at hotel

OKAYAMA (TR) – Okayama Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher over the alleged rape of a girl in Kurashiki City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 4).

At around 11:00 p.m. on September 12, Yuki Kamei, 35, allegedly forced the girl, aged in her teens, into a hotel room. He then allegedly kicked her, punched her in the face and pinned her down before sexually assaulting her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Kamei denied the allegations. “There was no kicking or punching,” the suspect was quoted by the Kurashiki Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the suspect, who teaches at a school in nearby Kagawa Prefecture, enjoyed a meal with the victim. Thereafter, he took her to the hotel with his car.

In July, police also arrested Kamei for threatening his former girlfriend, who is a university student also aged in her teens.