 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oita: Security guard, 44, nabbed after attempted bank robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 10, 2019

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police arrested a 44-year-old male security guard after an attempted robbery of a bank in Beppu City on Tuesday, reports the Oita Godo Shimbun (July 10).

At just past noon, Akira Kato, wearing sunglasses and white cap, entered the branch and allegedly thrust a knife in front of a teller. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly demanded.

When the teller declined the request and instead pressed an emergency button that alerted police, Kato fled the scene empty-handed. At the time, there were about 30 employees and customers inside the bank. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Akira Kato (Twitter)

About 170 officers were mobilized to search for Kato, who remained on the run for more than eight hours. At around 8:30 p.m., police apprehended him not far from the bank.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted robbery, Kato admitted to the allegations, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »