Oita police seek help locating woman who went missing 3 years ago

OITA (TR) – On the three-year anniversary of the disappearance of a woman in Oita City, police and her parents are seeking the help of the public in locating her whereabouts, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sept. 26).

On Thursday, police and the parents of Misaki Gojobori, who was 24 when she went missing, distributed sheets containing information about the case in the area of Gojobori’s residence in hopes of receiving assistance from the public.

Thus far, police have received more than 200 tips regarding her disappearance. However, none of them have proved to be useful, police said.

Gojobori was last seen at her residence, located in the Yokoo area, by an acquaintance at 11:30 p.m. on September 25, 2016. She exchanged messages with a person using the smartphone application Line less than two hours later.

At just before 6:00 a.m. on September 26, the phone stopped transmitting a signal. Her phone has not been found.

Gojobori’s father acknowledged that it is realistic to think that she is longer near her residence three years after her disappearance. “I want to find a clue as soon as possible,” he said.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Oita-Higashi Police Station at 097-527-2131.