Oita police open murder case after woman, son found fatally stabbed

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police launched a murder case after a woman and her son were found fatally stabbed in Usa City on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 5).

At around 11:10 a.m., the bodies of Hiroyuki Yamana, a 51-year-old postal employee, and his mother, 79-year-old Takako, were found lying face-up in the kitchen of the residence, located in the Ajimumachiso area.

According to police, the result of an autopsy conducted on Hiroyuki revealed that he died due to loss of blood as a result of a slashed artery.

The cause of death of Takako is not clear, but police said she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police also found a bloody kitchen knife near one of the bodies and footprints inside. There were no signs that the residence had been ransacked.

At the time of the discovery, the front door was locked, but windows on the first floor were not locked, police said.

After Hiroyuki failed to arrive to work on Monday, a colleague visited the residence. The colleague later telephoned police.