Oita police nab 9 suspected in prostitution ring

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have busted a suspected prostitution ring that solicited customers through dating sites, reports the Oita Godo Shimbun (Nov. 3).

Police have arrested nine male suspects. Six of them, including 51-year-old Daizo Koga are from Beppu City, with the other three being from Oita City.

The ring included about 10 female prostitutes, police said.

The one case specifically cited by police took place on the night of September 15. The suspects allegedly worked together to send one of the prostitutes, aged in her teens, to engage in honban, or full sex, at a love hotel in Oita City with a a male customer, also in his teens.

The provision of honban is a violation of the anti-prostitution law. The customer paid more than 10,000 yen for the session, police said.

According to police, the suspects solicited customers by posing as women on deai-kei dating sites. After financial terms were agreed upon, the suspects sent the customers to meet the prostitutes.

The ring is believed to have collected more than 100 million yen over a several-year period, police said.