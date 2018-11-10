 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Oita: Man, 82, accused of killing wife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 10, 2018

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have arrested an 82-year-old man over the killing of his wife at their residence in Saiki City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Nov. 9).

At around midnight, Katsuyo Inoue allegedly strangled his wife Kazuko, also 82, inside the residence. About five hours later, he tipped off police about the crime.

Officers rushing to the residence found Kazuko atop a bed in a room on the second floor where she was confirmed dead.

Kazuko Inoue
Kazuko Inoue was found dead in her residence in Saiki City on Thursday (Twitter)

Inoue shared the residence with his wife. During questioning, Inoue, who has been accused of murder, admitted to the allegations, according to the Saiki Police Station.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

