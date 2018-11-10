Oita: Man, 82, accused of killing wife

OITA (TR) – Oita Prefectural Police have arrested an 82-year-old man over the killing of his wife at their residence in Saiki City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Nov. 9).

At around midnight, Katsuyo Inoue allegedly strangled his wife Kazuko, also 82, inside the residence. About five hours later, he tipped off police about the crime.

Officers rushing to the residence found Kazuko atop a bed in a room on the second floor where she was confirmed dead.

Inoue shared the residence with his wife. During questioning, Inoue, who has been accused of murder, admitted to the allegations, according to the Saiki Police Station.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.