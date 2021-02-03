Nurse at Osaka retirement home admits to drugging female staff ‘for molestation’

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old male nurse at a retirement home in Osaka City who is suspected of drugging female staff members, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 1).

Last August, Shigeyuki Kobashi allegedly mixed a sleeping powder into tea consumed by one female staff member, aged in her 20s, while they were on a night shift together.

For about four hours, the woman experienced a near loss of consciousness. She later recovered at a hospital, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Kobashi said, “I did force her to drink the sleeping powder for the purpose of molestation.”

Kobashi lives in Higashiosaka City. An examination of his smartphone revealed videos and photographs showing him molesting multiple passed out women.

The aforementioned woman told police that she had the same experience on four other occasions while working shifts with Kobashi since September 2018.

At least 10 other women, including two in their 20s who work at the home, have also lodged complaints with police about similar incidents.