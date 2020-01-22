Notorious duo nabbed over break-ins at residences of host club employees

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a notorious burglary duo that is suspected in several break-ins at the residences of male employees at host clubs, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 22).

Last November, Nana Nishikawa, 25, and Serina Nagano, 22, allegedly stole about 1.04 million yen in cash and a brand-name necklace valued at around 1.4 million yen from the residence of a host employed in the Kabukicho red-light district.

“I stole the [necklace], but no cash,” Nishikawa was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

According to police, Nishikawa posed as a customer at the club of the host. Through an unspecified means, she then obtained a duplicate key to his residence.

The pair is suspected of carrying out a total of five break-ins in which the value of lost property totaled 30 million yen.

Based on examinations of security camera footage taken at the residences, police labeled the pair “The Reiwa Cat’s Eye.”