Nippon Sport Science University students nabbed for fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male students from Nippon Sport Science University on suspicion of fraud, reports TV Asahi (July 20).

According to police, Shohei Ochiai recruited Riku Sasamoto, both fourth-year students aged 21, to participate in a fraud ring.

On July 3, Sasamoto posed as a member of the Financial Services Agency upon arrival at the residence of an elderly man in Yokohama City on July 3.

Prior to his arrival, the man had been falsely told by another member of the ring over the telephone that his “bank card was being abused by a third party.” Sasamoto collected the card, which was later used to withdraw 400,000 yen in cash.

During questioning, Ochiai denied the allegations. However, Sasamoto admits to the charges, police said.

On July 19, police searched a student dormitory at the school, where Sasamoto does gymnastics and Ochiai boxes.