Niigata: Woman accused of fatally slamming 3-month-old daughter to floor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 13, 2019

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old female civic employee for fatally assaulting her infant daughter at their residence in Nagaoka City, reports NHK (June 13).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Noriko Ito, an employee of the Nagaoka City office, is alleged to have repeatedly thrown Hikari, aged 3 months, to the floor of the residence.

The cause of death was a cerebral contusion brought about by a strong blow, police said.

That evening, police accused Ito of murder. “I was troubled by childcare and driven into a corner,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Noriko Ito
Noriko Ito (Twitter)

According to police, Ito shares the residence with her husband, son and Hikari. After the incident, a relative arrived at the residence and found Hikari collapsed on the floor.

After the relative alerted emergency services, Hikari was confirmed dead at a hospital.

