Niigata teacher dismissed after acknowledging 10 years of illicit filming

NIIGATA (TR) – A high school teacher in Kamo City has been dismissed following his arrest for illicit filming, reports Niigata Sogo Television (May 25).

On Tuesday, the prefectural board of education dismissed the teacher, 47, from his post at the Kamo Agricultural and Forestry High School.

According to the board, the teacher was arrested for taking tosatsu (voyeur) footage up the skirt of a high school girl on stairs at a railway station in Niigata City’s Nishi Ward last November.

He was also accused of illicit filming at two gymnasiums, including one at Niigata University. He received summary indictment in April.

During the investigation, he said that he had been carrying out illicit filming for 10 years.

“We want to instill thorough discipline and a need to adhere to rules in preventing a recurrence,” the board said.