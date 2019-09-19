Niigata school principal accused of paying for sex with boy

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men, including the principal of an elementary school in Niigata Prefecture, for allegedly paying a high school boy for sex earlier this year, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 18).

On March 23, Koichi Miyajima, 58, and Katsuhiro Kohashi, a 37-year-old company employee, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, 17, inside a hotel in Osaka City’s Konohana Ward.

Miyajima and Kohashi, a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, later paid 50,000 yen to the boy, a third-year student, through the Line Pay online payment system.

“I could not control my sexual desire,” Miyajima was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I thought it would be fine if word [of the incident] didn’t get out.”

According to police, both suspects got to know the boy last year through a file-sharing site for videos. Since last fall, the three had been communicating on a social-networking service.

In July, police Searched the residence of Miyajima in Kashiwazaki City, Niigata as a part of an investigation into his alleged request that a middle school boy in Tokyo send him illicit photographs.

After investigators examined a smartphone belonging to Miyajima, the case from March emerged.