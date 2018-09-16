Niigata: Police shoot man during hostage standoff

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police arrested a 49-year-old man after he was shot while he took another man hostage in the town of Seiro last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 13).

At around 7:10 a.m. on September 13, a police officer arrived at the residence of Ken Kimura, of no known occupation, to conduct a search as a part of an investigation.

According to police, Kimura then barricaded himself inside residence with a knife held up to the second man. Several minutes later, the suspect exited the residence with the second man while threatening to kill him with the knife.

After Kimura refused to drop the knife upon entering a vehicle, the officer used a pistol to shoot him in the left knee. Kimura was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Kimura suffered an injury that is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The second man was not injured in the incident. While Kimura was being apprehended, the second man got into the vehicle and fled. Police are now seeking his whereabouts.