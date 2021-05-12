Niigata police officer accused of illicit filming of sex worker in hotel

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a police officer over the alleged illicit filming of a sex worker at a hotel earlier this year, reports Broadcasting System of Niigata (May 11).

On March 31, Yusuke Suda, 23, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of the unclothed body of the woman, an employee from a “delivery health” service, inside a room of the hotel.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a public nuisance ordinance on Tuesday, Suda admitted to the allegations.

At the time, the suspect, stationed at the Nagaoka Police Station, was not on duty. Police learned about the footage, which extended for 80 minutes, while inspecting his smartphone over another incident.

In a separate case, an assistant inspector took similar footage of a nude woman in a hotel in Niigata City last December. The assistant inspector was fined 300,000 yen by a summary court in February. He has since resigned from his post.