Niigata police arrest 4 boys over group assault

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested four boys following the emergence last of a video that shows two male students at a private high school in Niigata City being repeatedly assaulted by a group of youths, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 6).

In the clip, which was shot after class on February 15 and posted on Instagram thereafter, the group of 9 boys repeatedly kick and punch the other two first-year students in the head, back and groin area at a seaside location off campus.

The four suspects, who were accused of inflicting injury on Wednesday, are all 16 years of age and living in Niigata City. Two of them attend the same school as the victims, according to police.

Regarding the arrest of only four boys, police said it was “the result of a comprehensive analysis” of the video.

The school found out about the incident on February 17 via a graduate who saw the video. The school then confirmed the facts of the case with one of the victims.

One of the victims suffered injuries to his back and knee in the incident. On February 19, he lodged a complaint with police.