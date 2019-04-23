Niigata: Manhunt underway after man stabbed in car

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police are hunting for the male perpetrator in the stabbing of a man in his 40s inside his vehicle in Niigata City over the weekend, reports TBS News (Apr. 21).

At around 8:30 p.m. on April 20, the perpetrator suddenly opened the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle, which was parked in Nishi Ward, and slashed him in the head with a knife.

The perpetrator, with whom the victim was not acquainted, then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim then made his way to a police box located about 100 meters from the crime scene. He was later transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Prior to the incident, the victim drove his vehicle into the parking lot of his building. Shortly thereafter he was attacked.

The perpetrator is believed to be aged between between 20 and 25. He stands up to 175 centimeters tall.