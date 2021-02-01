Niigata: Man, 52, indicted for attempted murder of son, murder of mother-in-law

NIIGATA (TR) – A 52-year-old man has been indicted over the alleged murder of his mother-in-law and attempted murder of his son at their residence in Nagaoka City last year in an incident that also left his wife dead, prosecutors have revealed, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 22).

Early on October 6, Osamu Kanaizumi and his wife Sanae, 51, allegedly used unspecified means to try to kill their son at their residence, located in the Nakanoshima area.

They are also alleged to have used a cord to strangle her mother, 80-year-old Fumiko. Sanae then took her life.

On January 22, Kanaizumi was prosecuted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The Niigata District Public Prosecutor’s Office did not reveal whether the defendant admits to the allegations.

Police also sent papers on Sanae to prosecutors on suspicion of murder. After his arrest, prosecutors requested that he undergo a mental health assessment.

“My parents attacked me”

After the incident, the boy placed a distress call. Police and emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Sanae and Fumiko dead atop a bed.

Police also discovered Osamu with his throat and wrists slashed.

All four persons lived in the residence. The boy was unharmed. “My parents attacked me while I was sleeping,” the boy told police. “Since I was about to be killed, I ran away.”