Niigata: Man, 41, nabbed in murder of roommate

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the killing of his male roommate at their residence in Niigata City earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 5).

Between 12:20 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on October 26, Toshiya Ito, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly used a knife to stab Masafumi Suzuki, a 49-year-old company employee, in the right side inside the residence, located in the Kanbaramachi area of Chuo Ward.

Suzuki was later confirmed dead due to shock as a result of loss of blood,

Ito, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the two were friends. They began living together at the residence in the middle of October.

At the time of the incident, Ito and Suzuki were drinking. Afterward, the suspect tipped off police, saying a person “is collapsed” at the residence.