 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Niigata: Man, 41, nabbed in murder of roommate

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 8, 2018

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the killing of his male roommate at their residence in Niigata City earlier this year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 5).

Between 12:20 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. on October 26, Toshiya Ito, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly used a knife to stab Masafumi Suzuki, a 49-year-old company employee, in the right side inside the residence, located in the Kanbaramachi area of Chuo Ward.

Suzuki was later confirmed dead due to shock as a result of loss of blood,

Ito, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Toshiya Ito and Masafumi Suzuki
Toshiya Ito (left) and Masafumi Suzuki (Twitter)

According to police, the two were friends. They began living together at the residence in the middle of October.

At the time of the incident, Ito and Suzuki were drinking. Afterward, the suspect tipped off police, saying a person “is collapsed” at the residence.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »