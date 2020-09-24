Niigata: Care worker failed to report death of mother for 3 days

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman who failed to report the death of her mother at their residence in Kashiwazaki City, reports NHK (Sept. 23).

Eiko Yamaga, a care worker, allegedly left the body of her mother, 84-year-old Akiko, at their residence, located in the Nishiyamacho Onouchi area, over a three-day period this week.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Wednesday, Yamaga admitted to the allegations, telling police her mother died on Monday.

On Tuesday, an employee at the suspect’s workplace alerted police after she failed to appear for work. Officers later arriving at the residence found the body lying on its side in the living room.

At the time of the discovery, Yamaga was not present. However, police began questioning her on a voluntary basis upon her return the following morning. “There is no excuse,” she said.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.