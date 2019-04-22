Nigerian national arrested for drunk driving; suspected in hit-and-run

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Nigerian national on suspicion of drunk driving after a woman and her daughter were struck by a vehicle in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 8:00 a.m. on April 19, the vehicle hit the woman, aged in her 20s, as she pedaled a bicycle carrying her 2-year-old daughter at an intersection in the Nishiayase area. The woman suffered minor injuries in the accident, police said.

About 30 minutes later, police found Michel Akinnuoye to be driving a vehicle resembling the one that struct the woman on a road not far from the scene of the accident.

After a breath analysis conducted on Akinnuoye revealed an alcohol content that exceeded the standard value under the law, he was accused of drunk driving. “I drove after sampling some sake,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether Akinnuoye caused the accident at the intersection and fled the scene.