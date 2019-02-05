Nigerian national, 36, accused of molesting woman in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Nigerian national over the alleged molestation of a woman in Machida City last year, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 5).

In July, the suspect, 36, grabbed the shoulders of the woman, aged in her 40s, after encountering her on a road near JR Machida Station. After taking her to a nearby building, he then allegedly fondled her chest and buttocks.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out to the woman in Japanese. “Let’s go have a good time. My place is nearby,” he reportedly said.

“I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Machida Police Station in denying the allegations. However, he added, “I have been wanting to pick up a Japanese woman.”

The latter statement has led police to believe the suspect was behind several other similar incidents involving a foreigner that have taken place near the same station.