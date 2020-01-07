NHK producer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced non-prosecution of a male producer for public broadcaster NHK over the alleged molestation of a woman in Nerima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 6).

At around 1:30 a.m. on February 23, Hiroshi Abe, a 41-year-old producer in a special project division of the broadcasting department, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 40s, and grabbed both of her shoulders. He then fondled her body.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, the Nerima Police Station said previously.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault in June, Abe denied the allegations. “Since I have no memory [of the incident], I do not understand [the reason for my arrest],” the suspect was quoted by police.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Abe. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After the incident, the woman, who was not acquainted with Abe, returned home and tipped off police. Abe surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Abe joined NHK in 2004. He has worked on the documentary series “NHK Special” and the news program “Close-up Gendai.”