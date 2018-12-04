NHK news producer not prosecuted illicit filming at railway station

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors last week announced the non-prosecution of a producer at public broadcaster NHK over illicit filming of a woman at a railway station, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 4).

On the afternoon of October 25, Satoshi Shigefuji, the 42-year-old chief producer for “Ohayo Nippon,” allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur footage, up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, on an escalator for the Keio Inokashira Line at Shimokitazawa Station.

On November 30, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shigefuji. No reason for the non-prosecution was given

Shigefuji, who had been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest. “I had been drinking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The producer was apprehended after a male university student saw him point the lens of the smartphone under the skirt of the woman.

Shigefuji joined NHK in 2000. This past June, he became chief producer of “Ohayo Nippon,” a morning program that includes news and weather.