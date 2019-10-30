Nepalese man accused of murdering woman whose corpse found on boat

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a Nepalse national over the alleged murder of a Chinese woman whose body was discovered aboard a motorboat in Choshi City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 29).

Sometime between July 28 and August 17, Raj Niraj Giri, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab Wang Xiaoli, 38, in the chest at an unspecified location in the prefecture.

Giri denies the allegations, police said.

On September 14, officers working off a tip arrived at the Choshi Marina and found the body of Wang inside a wooden box aboard the 6-meter-long boat.

Police later revealed that an examination of the body revealed that she suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

In confirming that the body is that of Wang, her parents came to Japan to provide DNA samples, police said previously.

The owner of the boat is a relative of Giri. For two years, he left the boat moored at the marina with his whereabouts unknown. However, the Immigration Bureau of Japan apprehended him for overstaying his visa in August.

Wang went missing in July. She and Giri once worked together at a foodstuff processing firm located in the prefecture.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.