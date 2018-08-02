Nara: Vehicle zoomed through shopping arcade

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police are hunting for the male driver of a vehicle that careened through a popular shopping arcade in Nara City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 1).

At around 12:30 p.m., the passenger vehicle traveled swiftly through the arcade, located near Kintetsu Nara Station, as pedestrians and shoppers dashed out of its way, according to police.

The shopping arcade restricts access to vehicles. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Prior to the incident, the driver spotted a law enforcement vehicle on a routine patrol at an intersection and bolted. In interviews with the network, persons working in the arcade recalled hearing people scream as the vehicle passed through.

The arcade is located near popular attractions for tourists, including Kofuku-ji Temple and Nara Park.

Police are searching for the driver on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act.