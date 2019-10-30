 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nara man used teen boy in swindle of elderly woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 30, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested 32-year-old man who used a teenage boy to swindle an elderly woman living in Katsushika Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 29).

In March, Kiyoshi Hoshino, a resident of Nara City, Nara Prefecture, instructed the boy, then 19, to pose as a police officer upon arrival at the residence of the woman, aged in her 80s.

While her attention was diverted, the boy swapped an envelope containing her three bank cards with a second envelope containing game cards.

Kiyoshi Hoshino (Twitter)

Hoshino later used the bank cards to withdraw 2 million yen in cash from an ATM machine, police said.

Hoshino, of no known occupation, is believed to be a member of a fraud ring. Prior to the incident, the victim received a telephone call from a person who falsely said that a police officer would arrive at the residence.

During questioning, he denied the allegations. “I know nothing,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hoshino became a person of interest in the case after his name surfaced during an investigation into the boy.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »