Nara man suspected of murdering ex-wife previously arrested for domestic violence

NARA (TR) – A 45-year-old man in custody over the alleged murder of his former wife in Kashihara City this week was previously accused of domestic violence more than three years ago.

In May 2021, Harumi Takaishi, 47, consulted with police about violence committed by her husband, demolition contractor Hiroki, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sep. 7).

Thereafter, the Tenri Police Station stayed in regular contact with Harumi and Hiroki. However, last November, when they were living separately, Hiroki showed up at her house.

Harumi then applied for a protection order under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The Nara District Court then issued a six-month protection order against Hiroki.

The prefectural police continued to be in regular contact with Harumi, and most recently, officers from Tenri Police Station asked her about her current situation on August 21. Harumi reportedly said, “My ex-husband asked me to dispose of the belongings he has at home, so I think I’ll talk to my lawyer and then move them out.”

The two met on Thursday.

At around 1:25 p.m., Hiroki allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of Harumi inside an outlet of chain Komeda Coffee. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

Police said Saturday that the cause of death was blood loss due to an artery in her neck being cut.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Takaishi admitted to the charges, saying, “There is no doubt that I stabbed my ex-wife with a kitchen knife.”

Police planned to send him to prosecutors on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

A person in charge of the Nara Prefectural Police Personal Safety Measures Division said, “We took all possible measures, such as crime prevention guidance, in accordance with the victim’s wishes.”