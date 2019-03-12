 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nara: Director of NPO that supports domestic violence victims accused of sexual assault

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 12, 2019

NARA (TR) – Police have arrested the directors of a non-profit organization that supports domestic violence victims over the sexual assault of a woman, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 11).

Last November, Koichi Tanaka, the 66-year-old director of Benten-juku, allegedly reached inside the clothes of a female masseuse, aged in her 20s, during a massage at a lodging facility for the NPO in the town of Oyodo, Nara Prefecture.

Tanaka, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I didn’t touch even a finger [of hers],” the suspect was quoted by police

Koichi Tanaka
Koichi Tanaka (Twitter)

The matter emerged after the masseuse, a resident of Saitama Prefecture, consulted with police.

According to its web site, Benten-juku provides support to victims of domestic violence, runaways and young mothers.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Osaka

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »