Nara: Director of NPO that supports domestic violence victims accused of sexual assault

NARA (TR) – Police have arrested the directors of a non-profit organization that supports domestic violence victims over the sexual assault of a woman, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Mar. 11).

Last November, Koichi Tanaka, the 66-year-old director of Benten-juku, allegedly reached inside the clothes of a female masseuse, aged in her 20s, during a massage at a lodging facility for the NPO in the town of Oyodo, Nara Prefecture.

Tanaka, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I didn’t touch even a finger [of hers],” the suspect was quoted by police

The matter emerged after the masseuse, a resident of Saitama Prefecture, consulted with police.

According to its web site, Benten-juku provides support to victims of domestic violence, runaways and young mothers.