Nagoya ward mayor not prosecuted over alleged extortion of prostitute

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of the mayor of Mizuho Ward over the alleged attempted extortion of a female sex worker whom he had extended a loan, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 13).

On May 21, Toshiyuki Kaneda allegedly sent an email via telephone to the woman, 39, in which he said he had sought the assistance of the yakuza over repayment of the loan. “Are you avoiding repaying the large amount of money?” Kaneda reportedly wrote.

Upon his arrest, Kaneda denied the allegations. “I have no recollection of using a threat to collect the money,” the suspect was quoted by the Midori Police Station.

On Tuesday, the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kaneda. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Kaneda became acquainted with the woman as a customer at her fuzoku (or commercial sex) parlor. In the middle of February, he loaned her 300,000 yen.

Earlier this month, Kaneda sent several more emails to the woman in which he sought repayment of the loan. On August 10, she consulted with police.

In 1982, Kaneda became a civic employee. He assumed the office of mayor of Mizuho in April of 2016.