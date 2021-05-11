Nagoya TV reporter not prosecuted over sex with 3 underage girls

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a reporter for the Nagoya Broadcasting Network for allegedly engaging in sex with three underage girls, reports Fuji News Network (May 10).

Last year, the male reporter, 23, allegedly engaged in sex with the girls — at the time aged 16 and 17 — after meeting them on social media.

Police arrested the reporter twice in the case. It was alleged that he knew the girls were minors.

On Monday, the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s office announced the non-prosecution of the reporter. No reason was given.

“We will deal with [the matter] as a group from now,” the broadcaster said.