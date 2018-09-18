 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nagoya supper club busted over nude male dance show

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 18, 2018

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week busted a supper club in Nagoya over a show in which the male performer, 25, exposed himself, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 13).

In the early morning hours of September 13, the fully nude performer at club Goemon, located in Naka Ward, allegedly danced on stage in front of an unspecified number of customers.

Police arrested two male managers and the performer on suspicion of indecent exposure and operating a business without a license under the adult-entertainment law. The suspects admit to the allegations, according to the Naka Police Station.

Goemon in Nagoya
Aichi police busted supper club Goemon in Nagoya on suspicion of indecent exposure (Facebook)

Goemon opened in July of last year. It provides dance shows featuring men and women, aged in their 20s to 40s.

Published in Crime, Japan, Nagoya and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »