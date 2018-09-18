Nagoya supper club busted over nude male dance show

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week busted a supper club in Nagoya over a show in which the male performer, 25, exposed himself, reports Sankei Sports (Sept. 13).

In the early morning hours of September 13, the fully nude performer at club Goemon, located in Naka Ward, allegedly danced on stage in front of an unspecified number of customers.

Police arrested two male managers and the performer on suspicion of indecent exposure and operating a business without a license under the adult-entertainment law. The suspects admit to the allegations, according to the Naka Police Station.

Goemon opened in July of last year. It provides dance shows featuring men and women, aged in their 20s to 40s.