Nagasaki: Man surrenders after stabbing at fitness center; woman injured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 22, 2018

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police took a man into custody after a stabbing incident left a woman in injured in Omura City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 22).

At around 9:00 a.m., the man allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing the woman, 51, in the head at a fitness club in the Saiwaicho area.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

A woman was stabbed at a fitness center in Omura City on Wednesday (Twitter)

The perpetrator fled the scene after the incident, leaving behind the knife, police said.

About one hour later, the man, aged in his 40s, surrendered at a police station in nearby Isahaya City. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

