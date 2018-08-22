Nagasaki: Man surrenders after stabbing at fitness center; woman injured

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police took a man into custody after a stabbing incident left a woman in injured in Omura City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 22).

At around 9:00 a.m., the man allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing the woman, 51, in the head at a fitness club in the Saiwaicho area.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The perpetrator fled the scene after the incident, leaving behind the knife, police said.

About one hour later, the man, aged in his 40s, surrendered at a police station in nearby Isahaya City. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.