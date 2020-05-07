Nagasaki: Man, 78, accused of fatally beating female acquaintance with hammer

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 78-year-old man over the alleged murder of a female acquaintance in Nagasaki City, reports Kyodo News (May 7).

At around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect, who was not named, trespassed into the residence of the 81-year-old woman in the Nishiki area. He then allegedly bashed her in the head with a hammer multiple times.

About 15 minutes later, the Urakami Police Station received a distress call. “My father said that he struck a person,” the occupant of another residence said.

Officers arriving at the woman’s apartment found her dead inside. Police said that the suspect is acquainted with the woman but provided no further details.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admitted to the allegations upon his arrest.