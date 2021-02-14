Nagasaki: Man, 60, lived with corpse of sister

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old man after he was found to be living with a corpse likely that of his sister in Shimabara City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 12).

On February 10, police working off a tip found the decayed corpse inside the residence of the man, of no known occupation, in the Hagiwara area.

Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, the Shimabara Police Station said.

“About three months ago, my older sister died,” the man told police. On February 11, police accused him of abandoning a corpse.

Earlier on February 10, the son of the sister visited the residence after being unable to contact her. After finding the body, he alerted police.