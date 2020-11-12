Nagasaki: Man, 41, accused of murdering female acquaintance

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man over the killing of a female acquaintance in the town of Saza, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 11).

At around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Hideo Miyake, an employee in the fishing industry, allegedly killed Yoko Furukawa, also 41, on a road in the Kouramen area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, Miyake admitted to the allegations. “I strangled and hit her,” the suspect told the Ainoura Police Station.

At around 9:00 p.m. on the day of the incident, the suspect surrendered to police. “I killed a person,” he reportedly said. He then took police to the crime scene.

Officers arriving at the scene found Furukawa collapsed at the side of the road. She was later confirmed dead. Police arrested Miyake at around 1:00 a.m. the next day.

Consulted with police

Furukawa, an employee at a clothing store, and Miyake live in Sasebo City. On October 30, she consulted with police about “trouble” involving the suspect.

Officers then advised her to speak with others around her about the matter. On November 2, police tried to contact Furukawa multiple times but were unable to reach her.

Police are continuing the investigation to learn the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim and the motive for the crime.