Nagasaki: Female civic employee accused of uploading nude clips

NAGASAKI (TR) – Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old female employee for Nagasaki City over the alleged upload of nude videos to a pay-to-view site, reports Sankei Sports (June 24).

On two occasion in August of last year, Miki Fukuda allegedly uploaded two video files of herself in which her genitals were not obscured to the site FC2 Doga.

The films were shot at her residence in Nagasaki City, police said.

Fukuda, who has been accused of the display of obscene electronic media, admits to the allegations, according to the Muko-machi Police Station in Kyoto Prefecture.

Last fall, a cyber division within the Kyoto police discovered the clips. Police are now investigating whether the suspect uploaded the videos as a part of a money-making venture.