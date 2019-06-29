Nagasaki: Doctor finds corpse of woman, 88, in residence

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police arrested a 56-year-old man after a doctor found the corpse of the suspect’s mother in their residence in Isahaya City, reports Fuji News Network (June 24).

Between the middle of this month and June 23, Kiyoumi Ishikawa, of no known occupation, allegedly did not report the death of his mother, 88-year-old Yaeno, and left her body in the residence, located in the Ogawamachi area.

On June 23, a family doctor visited the residence after being contacted by the suspect. The doctor alerted police after finding the body of Yaeno lying face-up atop a futon in the living room.

According to police, the decayed body did not have any external wounds. Officers arrested Ishikawa on suspicion of abandoning a corpse the following day. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death.